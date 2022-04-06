SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.43 million.SMART Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.830 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,557. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.13.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.