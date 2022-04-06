SmartCash Price Down 4.3% This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $203,676.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

