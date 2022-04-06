Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

SMAR stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,798. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after buying an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Smartsheet by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Smartsheet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

