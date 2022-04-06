Smiths Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1477 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMGZY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.72) to GBX 1,620 ($21.25) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

