Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down to $241.23

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $241.23, but opened at $220.71. Snowflake shares last traded at $212.27, with a volume of 163,945 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day moving average is $302.83.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

