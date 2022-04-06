Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SDXAY opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

