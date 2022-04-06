SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.27.

SOFI stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

