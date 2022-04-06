SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.87

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $23.91. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 304,805 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.56 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 38.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

