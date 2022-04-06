SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.87

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $23.91. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 304,805 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.56 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 38.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

