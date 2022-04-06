Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

