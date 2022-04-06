Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.95

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and traded as high as $27.12. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

