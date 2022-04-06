Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
