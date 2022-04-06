Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUV. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
