Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUV. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

