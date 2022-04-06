Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.
SWX stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
