Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.