SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 3,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.
