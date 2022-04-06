Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 61972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.53. The company has a market cap of C$80.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18.
About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.