SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 11.6% This Week

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $324,660.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00035700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00104325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,449,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.