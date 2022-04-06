SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,856,992 shares.The stock last traded at $61.96 and had previously closed at $62.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

