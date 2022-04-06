SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 667,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,994,553 shares.The stock last traded at $68.09 and had previously closed at $68.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

