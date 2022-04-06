Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

SPE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. 196,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,812. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:SPE Get Rating ) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

