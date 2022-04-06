Spinnaker Trust Has $8.04 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The stock has a market cap of $466.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.