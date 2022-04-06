Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 818,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,919,954 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $26.92.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.