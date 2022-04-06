Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

