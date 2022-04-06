Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

SPWH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $478.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

