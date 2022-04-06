Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $185.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

SPOT opened at $148.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.74. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

