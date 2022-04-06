SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $77.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW stock remained flat at $$86.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

