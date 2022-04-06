SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Trading Down 5%

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71. 1,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

