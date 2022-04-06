STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,631. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

