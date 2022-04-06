State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Carter’s stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Carter’s Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.