State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirby by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Kirby by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

