State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Adient by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Adient by 3.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

ADNT stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.89.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

