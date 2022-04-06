State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

