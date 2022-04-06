State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

