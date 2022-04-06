State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 7,100 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

