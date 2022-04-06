State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in KB Home by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

