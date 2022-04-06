State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RGEN opened at $182.06 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average is $234.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.
Repligen Profile (Get Rating)
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
