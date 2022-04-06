State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.31 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Crown worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

