State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

