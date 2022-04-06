State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.46 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

