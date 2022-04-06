State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.90 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $103.80 and a 12 month high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

