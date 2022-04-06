State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 431,447 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $61,172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vale by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,683,000 after buying an additional 2,928,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 370.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 2,661,685 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vale by 49.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,539,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,231,000 after buying an additional 2,172,671 shares during the period.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

NYSE VALE opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

