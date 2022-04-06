State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 24,011 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.14, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,754,158 shares of company stock worth $152,671,802 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.