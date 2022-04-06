State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

