Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 371.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

