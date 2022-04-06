Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.92 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $613,346.56 and $5.92 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.95 or 0.07354763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.32 or 1.00010109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051166 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

