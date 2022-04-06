Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $789.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.18. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

