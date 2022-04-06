Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.92 million.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €18.60 ($20.44) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.96.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.