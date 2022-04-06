StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

