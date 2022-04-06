StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $376.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.23. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

