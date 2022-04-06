StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

LMB stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

