StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MPX opened at $11.50 on Friday. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $392.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.